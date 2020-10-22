Local News

DENVER, Co. (KIFI/KIDK)-Potato markets continue to post record sales from July through September, posting the highest sales levels in five years. Total volume sales in the first quarter of the marketing year were $3.3 billion, about $406 million higher than a year ago.

According to the industry marketing group, Potatoes USA, total store potato sales increased by 13.6% in dollar sales and 10.6% in volume, compared to the same period of time in 2019.

Frozen potatoes showed the greatest increase with a 23.9% increase in dollar sales and 19.7% increase in volume.

Fresh potato sales increased 16.4% in dollars and 10.6% in volume, despite consumer price increases. Consumers purchased more five-pound bags than any other size, but 10-pound bags saw the biggest increase in both dollars and volume. Larger bags posted a 9.1% decline.

