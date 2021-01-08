IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – More consumers are buying potatoes than they have in the last five years. This is according to Potato USA Marketing in a news release Thursday.

Record potato sales continued from October through the end of the year.

They are reporting all three months with increases. December being the biggest month.

Dehydrated potatoes like Idahoan saw the largest growth.

Frozen, refrigerated and canned potatoes saw double-digit increases in dollars and volume compared to the same three months the previous year.

