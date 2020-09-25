Local News

DENVER, Co. (KIFI/KIDK)-Potatoes USA, the official marketer of American potato growers, reports that since public health restrictions were put in place, retail potato sales have soared well above historical levels.

According to the group, the strong sales continued throughout the summer, as some COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed.

Between March 16 and September 6, sales have been up every week. The total value and volume are up 22% over the same period a year ago.

The largest gains were for canned, dehydrated, and frozen potatoes. Fresh potatoes were also strong, with a 24% increase in volume and 33% increase in value. Potato chips performed less spectacularly, with volume up 8% and value up by 15%.