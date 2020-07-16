Coronavirus Coverage

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – The Teton County Health Department is working with Moe’s Original BBQ located at 140 N. Cache Street in Jackson to identify contacts of a patron who dined in the establishment and tested positive for COVID-19.

The patron was pre-symptomatic, but still infectious, at the time of dining.

Due to insufficient physical distancing, the patron was unable to identify specific individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Health Department is recommending all those who were at Moe’s Original BBQ on Friday, July 10 between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. for more than 10 minutes do the following:

• Monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 daily.

• Stay home and self-quarantine until July 25th.

• Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other people.

• Wear a cloth face covering if you must leave your home or be around other people.

If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 at any time, please contact your doctor or call the St. John’s Health line at (307) 739-4898 to be tested.

The Health Department would also like to remind everyone that those with COVID-19 who are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic may still be able to spread the disease.

Even if you are not feeling sick, it is important to take precautions to protect yourself and others.

Wear cloth face coverings, stay at least 6 feet away from other people, meet outside when you can, and wash your hands frequently.

Moe’s is cooperating with the Teton County Health Department to ensure current health orders are being followed. It is important for the public to follow the procedures that businesses have implemented to keep their patrons safe.