AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Elias Rodriguez and his friends wanted to hang out and play a round a golf, but living in Burley, the weather was not their friend.

Pours & Fores in American Falls helped solve their problem.

“We don’t have like a indoor range at all or anything to play golf with in the wintertime,” Rodriguez said. “So, this is our best alternative. This is the closest option we had.”

The facility offers a premier indoor golfing experience, from shot analysis on an interactive driving range to the ability to play over 100 different courses.

“We opened in the middle of November, and we just have a large golf community in American Falls,” said Manager Baylee Ramirez. “We just wanted something they could do on the off months, so they can just come here.”

But Rodriguez says this place isn’t limited to just your standard golfer.

“Anybody can honestly come here,” Rodriguez said. “If you’re a beginner or an advanced player, they got the range you could hit just to get your ranges down.”

The local community has started to take notice.

“We have people come from Blackfoot, Pocatello, Twin Falls, Burley,” Ramirez said. “We’ve had people all around already coming in.”

The cost is $40 per hour to rent one of two golf simulators.

