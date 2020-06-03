Idaho Politics

POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Four people were vying for the Republican nomination for sheriff in Power County.

At the end of the night, Joshua Campbell had 583 votes or 50.87% of the total. Gary Krell had 249, Jesse Johnston 221, and John Canfield had 93.

In the race for Prosecuting Attorney, Anson Call II had 75.46% of the total or 861 votes to Abe Luca’s 280.

77% of voters approved a supplemental levy in the Rockland School District. The vote tally was 123 to 36.

An American Falls city proposition won 496 in favor and 330 against.