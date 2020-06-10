Local News
AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Power County Sheriff’s Office took a moment to deliver some special recognition to Ryan Schaat for his “selfless actions”.
Chief Deputy Max Sprague presented a letter signed by Sheriff Jim Jeffries thanking Schaat for his actions assisting in a one vehicle crash he witnessed. The sheriff said Schaat’s actions helped prevent more injuries and helped prevent a possible fatality.
He said without Schaat’s attention the accident could have been much worse.
