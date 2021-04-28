AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Tuesday, Power County Hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony honoring the 60th anniversary of its facility that originally opened in 1961.

Along with the celebration, guests took a tour of the $15.25 million dollar renovation project that is now completed at the facility.

Power County Hospital CEO Dallas Clinger says they have completely modernized the facility.

“We’ve done an upgrade refresh on the exterior surfaces,” Clinger said. “We’ve completely gutted the interior in probably 90% of the building, and rebuilt it to today’s standards.”

Clinger says the new renovations have also increased room space for their regular patients, emergency room patients, and their patients in nursing home care.

He says he hopes the new remodel will help keep Power County Hospital in business for another 60 years.

“It will allow us to provide good health care to our community for the next 60 years and be an opportunity for us to have the kind of community that we want our children to raise and grow up in,” Clinger said.

