AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – It’s costing a little more to keep our neighbors in Power County healthy. The County Hospital District in American Falls is asking voters to approve a $2.95 million bond to finish renovations.

Their first bond for nearly $15 million in 2017 didn’t fully cover the modernization work. They say that’s because time’s economic climate changed their anticipated costs.

Administrative rooms, the physical therapy building and updates within the facility still need construction to be fully operational.

“When we went to get bids in 2018 the economy had surged. There was a lot of building going on in Pocatello. So, our cost had jumped, not 5%, that we were predicting, but 25%,” hospital administrator, Jacklyn Taylor said.

Residents will vote on the bond on May 19. If it passes they expect to be finished with construction by 2021.