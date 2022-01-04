ITD/511.idaho.gov Arbon Valley Road cam showing icy conditions on I-86 Tuesday morning.

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Power County Sheriff is asking people to stay off the roads especially in the county and on Interstate 86.

“Travel at the moment is very dangerous because of the winds and snow,” the office posted on Facebook. They urge people to stay safe out there.

Wind gusts of 40 mph were reported in Power and Bannock counties Tuesday morning blowing snow across the roads.

Many of the schools between Blackfoot and Marsh Valley including American Falls were closed because of the dangerous conditions.

I-86 is remains open, but expect icy conditions.

