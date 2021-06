IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Power crews are working to restore power Monday morning. An issue with the transformer at the Sugarmill substation caused at least 3,324 customers to be with out power.

Power started to return to some customers around 7:15 a.m. If customers are still having issues with their power, they can call (208) 612-8430.

