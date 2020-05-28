Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-UPDATE:Rocky Mountain Power says it appears a power outage Thursday originated at the Goshen Substation near Shelley. The exact cause has not been determined.

Officials say the outage began at 1:08 p.m. and had been completely restored by 2 p.m.

Original Story: -Utility officials say a “loss of transmission” to the entire region led to a widespread power outage in eastern Idaho Thursday afternoon.

They do not know, at this time, what caused it.

At one time, Rocky Mountain Power reported over 60,000 customers were without power. Idaho Falls Power was also without power.

Electricity was being slowly restored by 1:45 p.m.