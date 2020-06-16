Pixabay

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – UPDATE 9:55 a.m. Idaho Falls Power has been able to restore power to a portion of our customers affected by the outage.

Due to the nature of the outage and the repair, Idaho Falls Power said it may be 2-4 hours for power to be fully restored.

For those customers in Fairway Estates, crews are working on restoring power. There is no specific estimated time when power will be restored.

ORIGINAL: Idaho Falls Power is currently experiencing a power outage affecting customers along Hitt Road from Lincoln, south to E. 17th, west to Hoopes.

Idaho Falls Power does not have an estimated time when power will be restored.

Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 will update the story as more details are released.

