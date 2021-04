POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-Pocatello Police say a power outage has resulted in an over-run of its 911 emergency lines.

Police are asking the public not to use 911 to report the event. Other emergency calls should use the 911 service.

If driving, be extra cautious at intersections with non-functioning traffic signal lights.

The post Power outage overloading emergency lines in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.