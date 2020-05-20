Local News

ROBERTS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Rocky Mountain Power is working to restore power to about 382 customers in the Roberts area. At this time, the utility is reporting the cause of the outage was trees at around 2:57 p.m.. They expected to restore power by 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Another outage, in the St. Anthony area, was reportedly caused by a vehicle accident at around 1:48 p.m. That outage was affecting about 92 customers. Rocky Mountain Power said it hoped to have power restored by 8 p.m.