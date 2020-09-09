Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Some area utilities are still working to repair infrastructure in the wake of Monday night wind storms in eastern Idaho.

Idaho Power is struggling with multiple, spotty outages especially around Blackfoot, Pocatello and Atomic City. There are no estimates on restoration times for most of them. You can view latest IPC outages here.

Rocky Mountain Power reported 271 customers were still without electricity, mainly in the Idaho Falls and Shelley areas. Rocky Mountain Power was particularly battered in Utah where the storm continued to cause damage Tuesday. Over 100,000 customers are still affected there. You can view latest Rocky Mountain Power outages here.

About 800 customers of the Fall River Electric Cooperative living in portions of the Hibbard, Burton, and Archer areas could be affected by a planned power outage.

The outage will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday. It is necessary to protect crews working to replace a primary power pole that was damaged by wind Monday night. The outage is expected to last for about 2 hours. You can track power outages in the Fall River service area here.