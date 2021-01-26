UPDATE 9:50 a.m.: The power has been restored to customers in the Ammon and Lincoln areas.

The power went out just after 8 a.m.

Bonneville School District says they are able to keep students in school. Lunch should be normal they said.

UPDATE 9:17 a.m.: Bonneville School District is encouraging parents to pick up their kids at school affected by the power outage. But if parents can not pick up their children, they will keep them at school.

Those schools include:

Bonneville High School

Bridgewater Elementary

Cloverdale Elementary

Discovery Elementary

Hillview Elementary School

Lincoln High School (Alternative)

Rimrock Elementary School

Rocky Mountain Middle School

Summit Hills Elementary

Technical Career High School

Thunder Ridge High School

Tiebreaker Elementary School

District officials say they may not be able to provide lunch to these schools is why they’re encouraging parents to pick up students.

“If you cannot pick up your child, we will keep them at school unless temperatures inside of our classrooms drop below 50. If this happens, we will send a follow up message letting parents know that children will be sent home early on buses. But, right now, we are still planning on keeping students at school through the end of the day,” said Scott Woolstenhulme on the District’s Facebook page.

Rocky Mountain Power says some customers are starting to come back. It unknown when a full restoration will be.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Rocky Mountain Power reports about 12,059 customers are being affected by damaged power line.

Idaho Falls Power customers were initially affected by the outage, first reported at 8:06 a.m. Tuesday, but power to IFP customers has been restored.

Initial reports blame a damaged line at or near the Sugar Mill Substation, just off Hitt Road in Idaho Falls. The facility is shared by Idaho Falls Power and also serves the Sand Creek substation.

Rocky Mountain Power is estimating repair will be completed by 10 a.m.

