Local News

AMMON, Idaho (KIDK/KIFI) – Power was restored Tuesday morning to approximately 3,154 utility customers according to Rocky Mountain Power representatives.

Power was lost about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, primarily focused in the Ammon area.

A customer service representative and automated message stated that the cause was unknown at the time and that the restoration time was estimated at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Power to most affected customers began to be restored at 11:40 a.m.

The cause of the outage is still unknown.