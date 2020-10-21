News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Outdoor recreation continues to increase as the pandemic continues. Some major power sports vendors, like Polaris, have seen a 70 to 100% increase in sales in the last year.

Off-roading vehicles of all types have garnered increased interest. Xtreme Powersports in Idaho Falls has kept busy renting ATVs and side-by-sides out to hunters in the past month. Owner Matt Sorg says that rental snowmobiles are also being booked out months in advance in anticipation of the changing seasons.