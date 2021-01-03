KIFI Lottery machine at Sinclair in Pocatello, ID

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Here in Idaho, the lottery not only provides the thought of endless opportunity, but also gives people the chance to bid on that elusive jackpot.

After last nights drawing, the Powerball reward currently stands at $410 million, while the Mega Millions jackpot sits at $432 million.

Chevron employee Diana Loveless says she sees daily turnout for the lottery at her store.

“We’re always busy with lottery, especially the weekends,” Loveless said. “We have all the people from like from Utah and all the people coming in town that don’t have it. They buy a lot of them. We sell a lot on the weekends.”

Many in the community are trying to capitalize on the increasing mega millions and powerball jackpot. The high reward totals have resulted in increased turnout at many local gas stations and convenient stores.

K & B Kwik Stop employee Elizabeth Hansen says her store has benefited by being a local option.

“I do I think a lot more people do come here,” Hansen says. “We have all the odds and ends and most people don’t have.”

Both Loveless and Sinclair employee Angel Saiz say they often see familiar faces when selling lottery tickets.

“We have tons of regulars that come in and buy them all the time, and they’re mad at me because they don’t win,” Loveless said.

“I do see the same people a lot over and over again buying lottery,” Saiz said. “Sometimes they’ll come in every week, every day.”

Saiz also says not only are they are coming in consistently, but seem to be purchasing the same tickets.

“Sometimes people will come in at least four times a day buying the same ticket with the same numbers just so they have it on hand,” Saiz said.

Even with economic disruption due to COVID-19, Loveless says turnout for the lottery has seemed to stay afloat.

“I think for the first few months when everything was kind of shut down and stuff, it made a difference with everything, but since everyone’s been able to get back out and do their thing, I don’t think it’s made a difference at all,” Loveless said. “People get their Christmas money and they spend it.”

The drawing for the $432 million Mega Millions jackpot will take place on Tuesday.

The post Powerball and Mega Millions reward totals increase to over $400 million in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.