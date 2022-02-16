BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A House committee cleared a bill Wednesday to allow the Powerball Lottery to continue to be played in the state even after it adds Australia and the United Kingdom to the game.

But it requires legislative action if any other foreign nations are to be added.

Last year, the same committee rejected a bill to continue the Powerball over some concerns of things like gun laws being influenced by the money coming in from the other nations putting the games future in jeopardy until the lottery delayed the addition of the two foreign countries.

