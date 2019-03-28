Powerball numbers drawn for $750 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot are 16-20-37-44-62 and the Powerball is 12.

The jackpot has now reached $750 million, the fourth largest in U.S. history. There has been no winner for months; the last was on Dec. 26 of last year.

The $750 million is an annuity payment, paid out over 29 years, but most winners choose the cash prize, around $465.5 million.

The odds of matching the five white balls and the Powerball are one in 292.2 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.