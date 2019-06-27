Pregnant woman changes mind mid-abortion and did this to save her twins

A North Carolina woman, who had just begun the process of a chemical abortion, made a last-minute, split-second decision that saved the life of her babies.

At six weeks pregnant, she walked into A Preferred Women’s Health Center, a Charlotte abortion facility, to end the pregnancy.

“Oh, twins,” a technician performing an ultrasound told “Alexis,” a pseudonym used by Pregnancy Help News to protect her identity.

The words were enough. Alexis didn’t need to see the ultrasound. She’d always dreamt of having twins, but she had already begun the process terminating her pregnancy, having swallowed the first “abortion pill” of RU-486 and handed the second to take within 48 hours. Mifepristone, which blocks the natural hormone progesterone and causes the lining of the uterus to release the unborn baby, and misoprostol starts contractions to deliver the dead baby.

In a daze, walking out of the abortion facility, she remembered something a sidewalk counselor told her: “It might not be too late for you—AbortionPillReversal.com—they can still help you save your baby.”

Minutes later, she was on the phone with HELP Pregnancy Center, desperate to see if she could go back on her decision.

“We got her started on the abortion pill reversal treatment extremely fast,” said Courtney Parks, abortion pill reversal coordinator for HELP Pregnancy Center.

Immediately after administering the treatment by Heartbeat International’s Abortion Pill Rescue Network, which has saved hundreds of babies, Parks and Alexis looked at an ultrasound with tears in their eyes.

“If I had known what I know now and I had seen how the Lord has provided for these babies,” Alexis told Parks. “I would have never even walked into that clinic.”

The pregnancy center threw her a baby shower and several months later Alexis gave birth to a healthy set of twins.

Andrea Trudden, director of communications and marketing for Heartbeat International, told Fox News said she hopes more women find out about the life-saving protocol.

“Abortion Pill Rescue truly is the last chance these women have to choose life for their babies,” Trudden said. “These twins represent just two of the more than 750 lives that have been saved through abortion pill reversal since 2012.”