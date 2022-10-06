POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A preliminary hearing for the former soda springs girls basketball coach accused of rape was postponed Wednesday.

Wade Schwanevelt is charged with 20 counts of rape.

The incidents are alleged to have happened with a girl between the age of 16 and 17 in 2014 and 2015.

The postponement is so attorneys can have more time to prepare their case.

Schwaneveldt is currently out on bond.

A new preliminary hearing date has not been set.

Linda Larsen was in Soda Springs to cover the hearing, and we will keep you informed of any new developments.

The post Preliminary hearing for former Soda Springs girls basketball coach postponed appeared first on Local News 8.