POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The man who is charged with shooting two Pocatello police officers was in court Monday afternoon.

This was supposed to be Todd Brewer’s preliminary hearing, but the judge allowed it to be moved to July.

Brewer is charged with aggravated assault and the assault of a police officer in the shooting of two Pocatello police officers.

The shooting happened in the early morning on May 5 at Brewer’s home.

Officer said when officers approached the home, Brewer opened fire.

Officer Demetrius Amos was shot in the face and Officer Mackenzie Handel in the chest.

Brewer was then shot by police.

Since the shooting, Brewer and the two officers have been released from the hospital and are still recovering from their injuries.

Brewer appeared in court via Zoom.

The continuance was filed to give both the defense and the prosecution more time to prepare in a severe case such as this one.

They expect the preliminary hearing to take several hours and up to multiple days to complete.

