IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Premier Technology Inc. has been selected by Idaho National Laboratory as the DOE’s Microreactor Applications Research Validation and Evaluation (MARVEL) metal fabricator.

MARVEL is a sodium‐ potassium cooled test microreactor that will generate 100‐kilowatts of thermal power. The project is on track to be the nation’s first contemporary microreactor. Upon completion of fabrication, MARVEL will be assembled and operated at Idaho National Laboratory’s Transient Reactor Test Facility as a test reactor to demonstrate integration with other clean energy sources in a microgrid

and end‐user applications (e.g., hydrogen production, EV charging, etc.).

“Premier is honored to be chosen as the fabricator for such a key project to INL and the Department of Energy,” said Steven Martinson, Chief Operating Officer and Director of Reactor Programs for Premier Technology.

“Being selected by the INL to support the MARVEL project is a major milestone for our company. We have spent well over a decade building our team of highly skilled craftsman and professionals and investing in the facilities, equipment, technology, and programs necessary to support the fabrication needs of reactor developers and researchers,” Premier Technology founder Doug Sayer said.

“MARVEL will play a key role in deployment of microreactors as a test system to provide clean, abundant energy wherever it is needed,” said Yasir Arafat, INL’s MARVEL project lead. “Having a local fabrication partner like Premier, with the necessary fabrication expertise and capable of nuclear quality assurance, is important to keep the project moving on schedule.”

Premier Technology, established in 1996, is a custom fabrication business headquartered in Blackfoot, Idaho.

