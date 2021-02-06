POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Starting next week, you could be seeing a jury summons in your mailbox.

The Idaho Supreme Court has given the ‘ok’ for in-person jury trials to begin in March, so legislative districts statewide are making preparations to get the courtrooms ready for jurors.

The questioners that were sent out to jurors include some new questions relating to COVID-19 as well as telling potential jurors about new proceedures at a court house.

The trials will still operate on a week-by-week basis, and if COVID-19 cases begin to rise again, the courts would decide if it was safe to continue in-person jury trials.

