VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) – The Victor City Council will be considering a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mountain Bike of Tetons (MBT) at its council meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Under the proposed MOU, the City will work with MBT to support the development and operation of the region’s only publicly owned and professionally designed bike park at Sherman Park

MBT has raised more than $100,000 from grants and private donations to expand and make significant improvements to the bike park. Phase 1 of the project entails tripling the current park’s size, creating three longer jump lines, building a family-oriented skills loop, and updating park fencing and signage. Phases 2 and 3, which will add new pump tracks and park infrastructure, will happen in future years and are dependent on additional funding.

“We want this park to be a world-class place to play, learn, and a place for friends and family to gather and have fun,” MBT Executive Director Lindsay Nohl said.

If the weather cooperates, Mayor Frohlich is confident MBT will be able to break ground by May.

“Bike parks like this are simply not found in small towns like Victor. This project showcases the value for our community in building partnerships with local non-profits, like MBT, to build best-in-class amenities benefiting everyone,” Frohlich said.

An overview of the project vision, including information on upcoming volunteer workdays, can be found on the MBT project webpage HERE.

