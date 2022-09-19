JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Jackson Range District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest will be conducting a prescribed fire in the Upper Gros Ventre Rriver Drainage. Up to 557-acres will be targeted for aspen regeneration, benefitting a variety of wildlife.

Ignitions and mop-up operations should last between four to 10 days and could start between the end of September and middle of October.

Fuels conditions, current and future weather, along with air quality will be monitored closely during and leading up the burn window.

This will occur in the Haystack Fork and Little Bear Paw Fork of Slate Creek in the Gros Ventre River Drainage.

