SCNF

SCNF

SCNF

SCNF

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI)-Salmon-Challis National Forest crews began to implement a portion of the Bartlett Creek fire reduction project.

The project area is 41 miles southwest of Challis and 30 miles west of Mackay.

Burning is planned in the North Fork of the Big Lost River in the Bartlett Creek Drainage. It’s aimed at restoring historic stand characteristics and reduce the severity of insect, disease, or wildlife disturbance.

The post Prescription fire project begins southwest of Challis appeared first on Local News 8.