BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – President Biden is making a stop in Idaho next week.

He will visit the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise as part of his tour of the wildfire damage in the west.

After Boise, the president is set to visit Sacramento, California.

The stop in Idaho is Biden’s first to the state since being elected president.

The post President Biden to visit Idaho next week appeared first on Local News 8.