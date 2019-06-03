President Trump heads to Europe: Royalty, 'fake news' and remembering D-Day

President Trump heads to Europe: Pomp, circumstance, turmoil, ‘fake news’ and remembering D-Day

President Trump is in Europe for a weeklong visit that is both ceremonial and official: It will include a state visit and an audience an lavish dinner with Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family in London, D-Day commemoration ceremonies on both sides of the English Channel and his first presidential visit to Ireland. His visit to the United Kingdom comes days before British Prime Minister Theresa May will step down as head of the Conservative Party on Friday for failing to secure a Brexit deal. Trump has praised her her rival, prime ministerial hopeful Boris Johnson, saying that he thinks he would do “a very good job.” Trump is not expected to meet with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who called him a “global threat.” Trump has called Khan a “twin” of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, only “shorter.”

Trump stirred controversy when, in an interview with the Sun, he referred to Meghan Markle, the American-born Duchess of Sussex, as “nasty” for her past criticism of him. (Markle, who just gave birth last month, was not expected to meet with Trump this week.) Trump pushed back Sunday against the report, tweeting: “I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold!” The Sun posted the audio of the interview on its website.

China and Mexico ready to talk

China and Mexico, the two largest sources of U.S. imports who face the possibility of new tariffs in the coming weeks, are reportedly willingness to negotiate with Washington over escalating trade issues. On Sunday, Beijing reportedly released a government policy paper on trade issues, accusing the Trump administration of scuttling the negotiations, which stalled in May.

While saying Trump’s “American First” policy is hurting the global economy, China also said it is willing to negotiate. Mexico, meanwhile, rushed a delegation to the U.S. to discuss immigration issues, following the Trump administration’s threat last week to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods entering the U.S. if the Mexican government fails combat the migrant crisis at the border.

Gillibrand town hall gets heated

Things got heated at a Fox News town hall in Iowa Sunday when Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. used the platform to blame the network for allowing discussions of infanticide in debates about abortion and women’s reproductive rights. When asked by a retired pediatric nurse named Susan about her stance on late-term abortions, Gillibrand pivoted to an attack on Fox News. Gillibrand accused Fox of fueling what she called the infanticide “red herring” and “false narrative” by devoting 6.5 hours of coverage to the debate, including comments from guests on the network. Town hall moderator Chris Wallace cut her off.

“Senator, I just want to say, we’ve brought you here for an hour,” Wallace said. “We’ve treated you very fairly. I understand that maybe to make your credentials with the Democrats who are not appearing on Fox News you want to attack us. I’m not sure it’s frankly very polite when we’ve invited you to be here.”

Investigators still seeking motive in Virginia Beach shooting

Virginia Beach police are still looking for a motive behind the workplace shooting that left 12 people dead last Friday. The Virginia Beach shooter, identified as 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock, had submitted his resignation earlier that morning, officials said Sunday. Craddock, was an engineer with the city’s public utilities department for 15 years. In a news conference Sunday morning, Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen described the man’s work performance as “satisfactory” with no ongoing issues of discipline. Hansen also reiterated that Craddock was not fired or in the process of being fired leading up to the shooting

Love triangle in Connecticut?

The estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother is being held on $500,000 bond at the Bridgeport Correctional Center and is expected to be arraigned on Monday at 10 a.m. in Norwalk Superior Court. His girlfriend is also being held on $500,000 bond. Jennifer Dulos, the Connecticut mother of five who has been missing for more than a week. Fotis Dulos was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence, New Canaan police said Sunday. His girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 44, was also arrested and booked on similar charges over the weekend.

Senior North Korea official thought imprisoned by Kim Jong Un pictured at concert with dictator.

AOC plays 2020 Democratic contender gatekeeper.

Roger Stone post calls for former CIA Director John Brennan to be ‘hung for treason’: report.

In the US-China trade war, how tech is saving farmers money.

Trade dispute, fuel costs will hit global airline profits, outlook slashed.

‘This is Us’ star Chrissy Metz reveals what she learned while working at McDonald’s,

