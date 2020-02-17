INKOM, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A three-day weekend and 14 fresh inches of snow made Monday one of Pebble Creek Ski Area’s busiest days of the year.

“Ski areas all over the place probably count on this being the busiest weekend of the year,” said Dana Kmetz, Pebble’s guest services director.

Presidents Day typically has the largest holiday crowds at ski resorts. With the recent snowstorm, Idaho ski resorts are in good condition for a busy weekend.

“February continues to deliver with 73 inches since the start of the month and 26 inches in the past 72 hours,” Grand Targhee Resort reported on Monday.

Bogus Basin in Boise reported nine fresh inches of snow on Sunday.

Pebble has had less snow than last year’s record breaking season, but Kmetz said it’s been a steady snowfall.

“Night before last, we received nine inches of new snow. During the day, yesterday, we picked up five more. So 14 inches in 24 hours,” Kmetz said.

Pebble’s parking lots were full, causing guests to park in the overflow lots. People like Bill Andrews, who arrived in time for the first chair lift to open, had to be at the resort at 8:30 a.m.

“It gets busy, but when the conditions are good, that’s what you want,” Andrews said.

Andrews enjoys skiing the backside of the mountain, but said the groomed runs were “nice and soft.”

“This was groomed in really great last night, plenty of powder still left in the trees. So, it should be great for a while now,” Kmetz said.