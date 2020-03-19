Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Authorities are investigating after a cyclist was killed in an apparent hit-and-run collision near Pocatello.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said Monday 40-year-old Bobette Wilhelm of Pocatello died of the crash that happened sometime Friday evening.

The sheriff’s office will be holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to the incident on Buckskin Road. You can watch it below.

Police say Wilhelm was riding her bicycle on Buckskin Road west of Parks Road between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday.

Wilhelm’s family notified the Sheriff’s Office Monday to advise she has been missing since this date.

Her body was discovered at this approximate location Monday, and she was pronounced deceased.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle they are looking for at this time is a Chevrolet 1989-1999 Pickup or SUV, green in color, with damage on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Police are no longer looking for a Ford pickup or SUV.

If you have any information on this matter, please contact Detective Phil Nickel. His office number is 208-236-7135, or you can contact Bannock County Dispatch at 208-236-7111.