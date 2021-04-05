BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – State Representatives Paul Amador and Laurie Lickley are hosting an informational press conference Monday to discuss a federally awarded $6 million grant to support early childhood education in Idaho.

You can watch the press conference at 12:00pm MST below.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The purpose of this informational press conference is to address some of the misleading, inaccurate and outright false statements in regards to the purpose, objectives and outcomes of this early childhood education grant.

The post Press conference regarding grant to support early childhood education in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.