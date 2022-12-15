BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a media briefing about the surge in respiratory diseases in Idaho at 2 p.m. (MT) Thursday, Dec. 15.

You can watch it below.

Those who will attend the briefing from DHW include Director Dave Jeppesen, Elke Shaw-Tulloch, state health official and administrator for the Division of Public Health, Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; and Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist.

A special guest, Dr. Jim Souza, chief physician executive at St. Luke’s Health System in Boise, also will attend.

