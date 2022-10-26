PRESON, Idaho (KIFI) – As the Idaho population continues to grow and people are staying healthy and active longer, a new reality for communities across the Gem State continues to emerge. To help meet this challenge, the City of Preston has announced its membership into the AARP Network of Age Friendly Communities.

This initiative helps participating communities become even better places to live by adopting such features as walkable streets; increased housing and transportation options; improved access to services; and opportunities for residents to participate in community activities.

“We are thrilled the City of Preston has joined the Network of Age Friendly Communities,” AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel said. “We commend city leaders for taking this step and recognizing the opportunity to meet the needs of an aging population while supporting the growth of younger generations. By planning for the future through an age-friendly lens, the City of Preston will be able to create, transform and expand opportunities beneficial to everyone.”

The City of Preston is also inviting the public to a special ribbon cutting at the Preston City offices on Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. Afterward, participants are encouraged to stay for a community stakeholder’s workshop to hear about this new program and to provide input on the issues important to them and their families.

