An air quality advisory has been issued by the Idaho Department of environmental quality…Due to elevated pollutant levels & stagnant conditions, air quality is expected to become unhealthy for sensitive groups in Franklin county, including the city of Preston. Individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate/smoke levels are encouraged to limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. An increase in symptoms of asthma and other respiratory ailments are likely.

The post Preston under an air quality advisory appeared first on Local News 8.