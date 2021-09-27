IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Are you ready to get scared for a good cause?

Jeff Roper gives us preview of Planet Doom in Idaho Falls.

And perhaps one of the best parts of this seasonal attraction, it raises money for the Bonneville County D.A.R.E. program.

“This is the primary fundraising thing that keeps our D.A.R.E. program running,” Bryan lovell said. “We teach D.A.R.E. in the District 93 schools, couple of charter schools, the Swan Valley School District, and Idaho Falls Bonneville County D.A.R.E. is a non profit. We run this haunted house and couple of other events, and that’s what is pays for, us to teach D.A.R.E.”

Planet Doom is now open. You can view times and ticket prices HERE.

