JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — The pricey real estate and rental market in Jackson Hole has many workers in the area living out of the cars in Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Curtis Canyon is one area with long-term campers.

They include Erica Robertson, a 23-year-old with a molecular and cellular biology degree who lives out of her Toyota RAV4.

Robertson tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide it’s so hard to find housing she didn’t even try.

Forest officials estimate 300-500 people are living in the forest and the number is growing.

Associated problems range from litter and illegal campfires to human feces.

