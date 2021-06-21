POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Priddaho held their annual pride festival at the Bannock County Event Center.

Queens from all over the United States came to perform on the big stage.

This year’s theme for the festival was “I’m coming out.”

Performer Oso Aqua says events like this are vital to the LGBTQ community.

“Without events like these here in southeastern Idaho or anywhere in the United States or anywhere in the world for that matter, the LGBTQ community would not be where we are today,” Aqua said. “It’s really exciting to see how many people have showed up.”

