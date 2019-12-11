Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho prison officials have updated their administrative rules to ensure secrecy surrounding the source of the state’s lethal injection drugs.

The rule forbids the Idaho Department of Correction from disclosing information that prison officials believe could jeopardize the ability to carry out an execution.

It’s not clear what that will mean for a lawsuit brought by a University of Idaho professor who is seeking access to lethal injection documents.

A lower court judge has ordered the state to turn over the documents, but prison officials have appealed.