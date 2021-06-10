Problems continue at East Fork of Rock Creek in Power County

IDL

JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) – Damage and waste on Idaho Endowment Land at the East Fork of Rock Creek was discovered after Memorial weekend.

Campers left behind trash, human waste and caused additional destruction to the land.

This area is a popular for camping, fishing and ATV use and is at risk of being closed due to abuse of the land.

Volunteers cleaned up the trash the following week, and Idaho Department of Lands is again asking for help from the public. Those who enjoy the land need to help protect it by taking their garbage home, staying on existing trails and not leaving human waste.

Revenues from grazing and other management activities on this endowment land helps to fund K-12 education. Recreational use is a secondary privilege allowed only if it does not cause damage or disturb management activities. Money to repair damage comes out of funding for public schools and short-changes Idaho’s children.

Endowment Lands are different than other types of managed land. They were given to Idaho at statehood to create a legal trust for the sole purpose of financially supporting specific beneficiaries, in this case public schools. The Idaho Constitution requires endowment lands to be managed to maximize revenue for the beneficiaries.

