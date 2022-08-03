ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – A construction project on the intersection of Highway 47 and Highway 20 is on schedule, Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson Justin Smith said.

The first step of the project of blasting underneath the road was only the first step, and Smith says there is still a bumpy road ahead.

“It looks like we’re going to have to do probably two more detonations to continue to work underneath the surface of it,” Smith said.

He says hat despite the extra bumps in the road to completion of the project, it is still estimated to hit its completion date sometime during the end of October.

“We still estimate for having the project done by the end of October.”

Smith warned that traffic patterns in the area may change periodically until the project is complete, and asked travelers to prepare for that ahead of time.

“We just ask people to leave a little early, you know, give themselves a little more time and please slow down in those work zones.”

He says speeding through the work zone can have dire consequences.

“You know, these are our friends and our neighbors, our family members working there, speeding through work zone. It’s not really going to get you anywhere faster, but it could have huge ramifications.”

Smith added the week of August 8, 2022 paving crews will start their work, while thanking the residents of Ashton for their patience during these efforts.

“The paving should be it should be done next week and we’re just moving forward. And we appreciate the patience of the people of Ashton and their good natured humor as we’ve gone through this whole project. It’s an important one for safety, and we’re happy to see where it’s going.”

