BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Republican leadership announced Friday a House bill that would make sweeping changes to Idaho’s property tax will not move forward this session.

The 41-page bill would have removed all property tax for homeowners outside of school bonds and levies and raise the sales tax from 6% to 7.85%.

To offset the sales tax increase, the grocery tax credit Idahoans’ get on their income taxes would go from $100 to $175.

