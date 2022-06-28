BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the Idaho State Tax Commission are warning Idahoans about a scam targeting Idaho homeowners.

Individuals have reported receiving a flyer in the mail about Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction program. The flyer looks official and implies that it’s from the Idaho State Tax Commission or another government entity. It is not.

The flyer is an attempt to get personal information from Idahoans. It contains inaccurate details about the state’s property tax reduction program.

Please disregard the flyer if you receive it and shred it before you throw it away. Do not call the number listed on the flyer.

If you have questions about Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction program, call your county assessor’s office or call the Tax Commission at (208) 334-7736 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 334-7756.

If you’re ever concerned about the legitimacy of tax information you receive, please call the Tax Commission directly and verify that it’s from them.

An example of the flyer is available here.

