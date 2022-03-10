BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation preventing most private and public entities in Idaho from discriminating against people who haven’t received the coronavirus vaccine has cleared a Senate panel.

The Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee on Thursday approved the measure that prevents employers from requiring employees to get the vaccine or entities requiring visitors or attendees be vaccinated.

Violations would be a misdemeanor punishable with a $1,000 penalty.

Republican Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder says the bill finds the right balance.

But opponents say it creates special protections for one group of people and imposes additional regulations on businesses.

