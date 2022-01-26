BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to set an end date for Idaho legislative sessions following last year’s record-long session has been introduced.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to hold a hearing on the bill that would set the last Friday in March for lawmakers to wrap up business.

The bill has three exceptions.

The first is if lawmakers want to wait out a five-day deadline for a governor’s possible veto.

The second is if the governor has declared a state of disaster.

Finally, the Legislature could remain in session if two-thirds of the members in each the House and Senate agree.

Last year’s session lasted 311 days, breaking the previous record of 118.

