Prosecutor: Lies meant 'more pain' after dead teacher burned

A Georgia man charged with helping to burn the body of a slain teacher inflicted “more pain” when he lied to police a decade later as the woman remained missing, a prosecutor told jurors in his closing trial argument Thursday.

District Attorney Brad Rigby asked the jury in rural Wilcox County to convict 34-year-old Bo Dukes of concealing the death of Tara Grinstead by lying to an investigator in a June 2016 interview.

“He had the opportunity to make the right decision and tell the truth, but he went in a different direction and he abused honor and he abused trust,” Rigby said. “He chose to inflict more pain and suffering to the Grinsteads on that day.”

Dukes is the first of two suspects to stand trial in the death of Grinstead, whose disappearance in October 2005 stumped her hometown of Ocilla for more than a decade. The teacher and former beauty queen’s face loomed large on a billboard in the area seeking tips in her disappearance until arrests were made in February 2017.

Defense attorney John Fox argued there was no evidence Dukes intentionally lied to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent who interviewed him in 2016. In the 14-minute recorded conversation, Dukes denied the account of an old Army buddy, John McCullough, that a drunken Dukes confessed to him in 2006 that he helped dispose of Grinstead’s body.

“Dukes told the GBI that he did not recall having a conversation with John McCullough,” Fox said. “He didn’t tell them he did not have a conversation with John McCullough.”

He added: “Considering how intoxicated he was, based on McCullough’s own testimony, does that seem unreasonable to you?”

The jury was to begin deliberating late Thursday afternoon after receiving instructions from the judge.

Dukes later confessed in great detail when investigators interviewed him again a few months later in February 2017. He said his best friend had broken into Grinstead’s home and strangled her in her bed, then used a pickup truck he’d borrowed from Dukes to move her body to a pecan orchard owned by Dukes’s uncle.

Dukes said his friend took him to Grinstead’s body and together they moved it deeper into the woods, built a bonfire atop the corpse and burned it for two days.

Rigby said the men set fire to the remains of a woman who had “a smile that won beauty pageants” and ensured she was “reduced to bits of skull, vertebra and teeth.” Investigators in 2017 found the bone fragments buried in the orchard amid ash and household garbage.

The charges Dukes faces in Wilcox County — concealing a death, hindering apprehension of a criminal and making false statements to police — carry a combined penalty of up to 25 years in prison.

Those charges all stem from the accusation Dukes lied to police in 2016. He still faces a trial on charges directly related to burning Grinstead’s body in a neighboring county.

Dukes’s friend with a similar last name, Ryan Alexander Duke, is charged with murder. He is scheduled to stand trial April 1 in Irwin County, where Grinstead lived.

GBI agent Jason Shoudel testified at a pretrial court hearing that Duke confessed to killing Grinstead and burning her body. He said DNA from both Duke and Grinstead was found on a latex glove recovered outside her home.

But Duke’s defense attorneys say Duke gave a false confession while he was under the influence of drugs. They have said in court documents that Duke was at home asleep the night Grinstead was killed.