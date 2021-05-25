FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Prosecutors announced Grand Jury indictments Tuesday against Chad Guy Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell related to the deaths of Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan and Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow.

Tammy Daybell was Chad Daybell’s wife at the time of her murder, and Tylee and JJ were Lori Daybell’s children.

Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake, Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood and their deputies presented evidence to the Grand Jury connected to all three homicides. Both believe there is probable cause to prove the crimes were committed as part of a conspiracy, and a Fremont County Grand Jury agreed.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“Fremont Prosecutor Lindsey Blake and I believe all three homicides and the related financial crimes were committed as part of a continuing criminal scheme,” Wood said. “The unprecedented cooperation among law enforcement has been a model of cooperation, diligence and commitment. Every person who has worked on this case is to be commended for their diligence and steadfast pursuit of justice for Tammy, Tylee and JJ.”

“Local, state and federal law enforcement professionals and local and state prosecutors have worked tirelessly for nearly a year and a half to gather the facts and evidence necessary to bring forward charges on behalf of Tylee, JJ and Tammy,” Blake said. “Due to the ongoing safety restrictions imposed by the courts during the pandemic, we just recently were given permission to present information to the Grand Jury for their review. They deliberated and determined there is probable cause to believe that the Daybells willfully and knowingly conspired to commit several crimes that led to the death of three innocent people.”

Fremont County Prosecutor Blake and Madison Prosecutor Rob Wood partnered on the investigation into all actions against the victims. Each prosecutor cross-designated members of their office, as well as Rachel Smith an experienced homicide attorney, as deputy prosecutors. The partnership creates a prosecution team representing the people of both Madison and Fremont Counties.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

“The combined efforts of prosecutors from both counties provides the best legal representation on behalf of the community,” Wood said.

On Monday, a Fremont County Grand Jury delivered the following new indictments:

Count I – Lori and Chad Daybell were indicted on the charge of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and Grand Theft by Deception for the death of Tylee Ryan.

Count II -Lori and Chad Daybell were indicted on the charge of First Degree Murder for the death of Tylee Ryan.

Count III – Lori and Chad Daybell were indicted on the charge of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and Grand Theft by Deception for the death of JJ Vallow.

Count III – Lori and Chad Daybell were indicted on the charge of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and Grand Theft by Deception for the death of JJ Vallow. Count IV – Lori and Chad Daybell were indicted on the charge of First Degree Murder for the death of JJ Vallow.

Count V – Lori and Chad Daybell were indicted on the charge of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder in the death of Tammy Daybell.

Count VI – Chad Daybell was indicted on the charge of First Degree Murder in the death of his wife Tammy Daybell.

Count VII – Lori Daybell was indicted on the charge of Grand Theft related to Social Security Survivor benefits over $1,000 allocated for the care of minors Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow that were appropriated after the children were missing and ultimately found deceased.

Count V – Lori and Chad Daybell were indicted on the charge of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder in the death of Tammy Daybell. Count VI – Chad Daybell was indicted on the charge of First Degree Murder in the death of his wife Tammy Daybell. Count VII – Lori Daybell was indicted on the charge of Grand Theft related to Social Security Survivor benefits over $1,000 allocated for the care of minors Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow that were appropriated after the children were missing and ultimately found deceased. Count VIII – Chad Daybell was indicted on the charge of Insurance Fraud related to a life insurance policy he had on Tammy Daybell for which he was the beneficiary and received funds after her death.

Count IX – Chad Daybell was indicted on the charge of Insurance Fraud related to another life insurance policy he had on Tammy Daybell for which he was the beneficiary and received funds after her death.

The penalty for the most serious charges range from life in prison without the possibility of parole to the death penalty. Prosecutors have not disclosed further information about what penalties they will pursue for these charges. By law, prosecutors must make a decision and inform the defendants on whether they will pursue the death penalty within 60 days after the defendants’ first entry of a plea.

Background

Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow went missing in the fall of 2019 in Madison County Idaho. JJ Vallow’s grandparents alerted Idaho authorities of the missing children. After an exhaustive search for the children, Lori Vallow Daybell was arrested in Hawaii on February 20, 2020.

The children’s remains were found buried on Chad Daybell’s property on June 9, 2020. Chad Daybell was arrested that same day.

Rob Wood, Madison County Prosecutor was appointed as a special prosecutor for Fremont County by the prior Fremont County Prosecutor, Marcia Murdoch in June 2020.

Tammy Daybell was found dead in her home on October 19, 2019. A medical examiner has since ruled that death a homicide.

Law enforcement members believe the crimes included in the indictment occurred on or about October 26, 2018 – January 15, 2020, in the County of Fremont, State of Idaho, and elsewhere, including Madison County, Idaho.

Under the law, Lori and Chad Daybell are presumed innocent unless and until convicted by a jury of their peers.

Prosecutors have not and will not accept questions from the pubic or the media while the matter is pending, as they have a legal and ethical obligation to protect the defendants’ right to a fair trial. This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information related to these crimes, please contact Fremont County Sheriff’s Department at 208-624-4482.

You can view a timeline of events and all our past stories on Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow-Daybell HERE.

The post Prosecutors announce new indictments related to deaths of Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow appeared first on Local News 8.